Deutsche Bank is no longer selling Eutelsat shares

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/11/2025 at 05:48 am EST

Deutsche Bank announced on Thursday that it had raised its recommendation on Eutelsat shares from "sell" to "hold" with a target price unchanged at €2.3.



The research firm—which notes that it downgraded the stock in February 2024 due to financing issues amid significant investment needs—emphasizes that its analysis was confirmed with the launch last June of a capital increase that should be finalized by the end of the year.



And even though the group's capital expenditure is set to remain high in the medium term, the analyst argues that the satellite operator now has more cash flow thanks to this €1.5 billion fundraising, which will enable it to reduce its debt ratio from 3.9x to around 2.5x.