Jefferies initiates coverage of Deutsche Bank shares with a 'hold' recommendation and a target price of €33, with 2025-27 earnings expectations for the German banking group in line with the consensus.



We believe investors need to believe in the art of the possible to be convinced that Deutsche Bank shares can gain ground on top of the 82% gains recorded since the beginning of the year, the broker said.



Consensus expectations are not undemanding in this regard, and investors need to be convinced that revenue estimates are cyclically supported by management's cost achievements, it continues.