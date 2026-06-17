Deutsche Bank lowers target on Antin, shares retreat

Antin Infrastructure Partners fell 1% to €9.4, following commentary from Deutsche Bank. The German lender reaffirmed its 'hold' rating on the infrastructure investment fund manager but lowered its price target from €12 to €11.50.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 04:55 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

'Antin remains well positioned in a structurally attractive infrastructure market, but short-term momentum continues to deteriorate,' the bank stated, pointing to a lack of exit activity and a relatively slower deployment pace for Flagship Fund V.



'While Mid Cap II should provide some support in 2026, overall fundraising activity is expected to remain moderate, with Next Gen II likely only contributing from 2027 onwards,' Deutsche Bank added.



The institution also forecasts management fees to remain broadly stable in 2026-2027 compared to 2025, with only a marginal recovery in performance fees, 'which will not be enough to offset cost growth, leading to a decline in EBITDA in 2026-2027.'