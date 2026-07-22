Deutsche Bank Raises Its Price Target on Julius Baer After First-Half Results

Deutsche Bank reiterates its 'buy' rating on Julius Baer, raising its price target to 81 CHF from 76 CHF, a day after the Swiss private bank published first-half results that it views as solid overall.

Pointing to strong cost control, improving net inflows, and significant operating leverage, the German bank lifts its forecasts by 4% to 5% to reflect better cost discipline and a market backdrop that is supportive for wealth management.



As a result, Deutsche Bank sees the drop in the share price (down nearly 4% on Tuesday) as a mix of a buying opportunity and partial profit-taking after the strong performance recorded ahead of this publication.



Under its new forecasts, Julius Baer trades at a 2027 expected price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9 times, a multiple it deems attractive, and offers a total return of 8.6% in 2027.