Deutsche Bank Raises Its Price Target on Julius Baer After First-Half Results
Deutsche Bank reiterates its 'buy' rating on Julius Baer, raising its price target to 81 CHF from 76 CHF, a day after the Swiss private bank published first-half results that it views as solid overall.
Pointing to strong cost control, improving net inflows, and significant operating leverage, the German bank lifts its forecasts by 4% to 5% to reflect better cost discipline and a market backdrop that is supportive for wealth management.
As a result, Deutsche Bank sees the drop in the share price (down nearly 4% on Tuesday) as a mix of a buying opportunity and partial profit-taking after the strong performance recorded ahead of this publication.
Under its new forecasts, Julius Baer trades at a 2027 expected price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9 times, a multiple it deems attractive, and offers a total return of 8.6% in 2027.
Julius Baer Gruppe AG (the Group) is a Switzerland-based private banking group, with an exclusive focus on servicing and advising private clients and independent asset managers. The company provides advice and services related to wealth and asset management. The Group has a global presence with approximately 60 locations in more than 25 countries and jurisdictions. Julius Baer Gruppe AG was established through spin off from Julius Baer Holding AGâ€™s businesses into two independent entities, namely the Company, together with its subsidiaries, comprising Bank Julius Baer & Co Ltd as its principal operating entity, and GAM Holding, together with its subsidiaries, comprising GAM and the Julius Baer-branded asset management business, which includes the private label funds business that formerly was part of Julius Baer Holding Ltdâ€™s Bank Julius Baer segment.
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