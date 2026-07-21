Deutsche Bank Raises Its Target on Richemont After a Blowout First Quarter
Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its buy rating on Swiss luxury giant Richemont on Tuesday, while lifting its price target on the stock to 210 Swiss francs from 195, after a first quarter that came in well ahead of expectations.
In a research note, the German bank notes that the owner of the Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels brands published revenue last week, driven by the momentum in its jewelry division, up 24% at constant exchange rates, while watchmaking advanced 8%.
According to its analysts, even though elevated gold prices should continue to weigh on margins, the negative impact should ease in the second half of the fiscal year, before potentially turning into a tailwind by the first quarter of fiscal 2028.
Forecasts revised upward
Despite tougher comparisons expected for the rest of the fiscal year, the bank anticipates sustained double-digit growth (double-digit) for jewelry and a moderate increase (mid-single digit) for the rest of the business.
In light of these results, Deutsche Bank is raising its forecasts for fiscal 2027 by 5%
A valuation that leaves little room for error
The main risk factor identified by Deutsche Bank lies in how consensus the stock has become in the market. With the shares trading on a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 23.5 times estimated 2027 results, any further rise in the stock will largely depend on fresh upward revisions to earnings, the German bank warns.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is a world leader in luxury products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- jewelry items (71.6%): the brands Cartier (world No. 1 in jewelry), Van Cleef & Arpels, and Giampiero Bodino;
- luxury watches (15.4%): Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Vacheron Constantin, Officine Panerai, IWC Schaffhausen, Baume & Mercier and Roger Dubuis brands;
- other (13%): primarily pens, fine leather goods articles and clothing under the following brands: Montblanc, Chloé, Old England, Purdey, and Alfred Dunhill.
Net sales break down by activity between retail distribution (70.3%), wholesale distribution (23.4%) and online distribution (6.3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Switzerland (3.2%), the United Kingdom (3.8%), Europe (15.9%), China (19.6%), Japan (10.2%), Asia (13.8%), the United States (21%), Americas (3.5%), Middle East and Africa (9%).
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