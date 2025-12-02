Deutsche Bank raises its target price for Amundi shares.

Sebastien Foll Published on 12/02/2025 at 06:35 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday that it had raised its target price for Amundi from €74 to €78, believing that an even "more promising" future was ahead for Europe's leading asset manager.



In a research note published this morning, the German bank believes that the "Invest for the Future" strategic plan unveiled by the French group reinforces its already solid fundamentals (resilient margins, volume growth, cost efficiency, strong track record in mergers and acquisitions, diversification of revenue sources), which, in its view, improves visibility and confidence in the achievement of medium-term objectives by 2028.



These strengths, combined with the planned IPO of its SBIFM joint venture in asset management in India, which will create value and enhance a key asset, and the partnership with ICG, which provides a new source of high-quality revenue and strengthens its capabilities in private assets, further consolidate the institution's positive opinion of the stock.



Deutsche Bank, which maintains its buy recommendation on the stock, is raising its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the group by 7% to 8% for 2027 and 2028.