Deutsche Bank Raises Target for Euronext Following BNY Strategic Alliance
Euronext shares remained relatively stable, up 0.2% at €148.8 in Paris trading, as Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock. The German bank confirmed Euronext as its top pick among European exchanges, citing higher earnings per share forecasts and raising its price target from €170 to €180.
"We believe Euronext is strategically positioned to capitalize on current cyclical tailwinds in both trading and post-trading, while simultaneously generating structural growth through ongoing investments," the bank stated.
Furthermore, Deutsche Bank anticipates an acceleration in EBITDA margin expansion as capital expenditures reach their peak and the group begins to realize efficiency gains from AI integration.
The pan-European exchange group also carries the lowest exposure to industry risks such as AI disruption and perpetual futures, according to the German financial institution.
With upward consensus earnings revisions expected, Deutsche Bank believes a further re-rating is justified. The stock currently trades at 14.8 times expected 2027 earnings, with a PEG ratio below 1 and a 2027 EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.
Strategic Collaboration Agreement with BNY
Separately, Euronext announced an agreement this morning with BNY, the brand of Bank of New York Mellon, for a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening Euronext Clearing's collateral management capabilities across all asset classes, particularly for cleared repo.
By leveraging BNY's world-class collateral infrastructure and its $7.8bn liquidity pool, this collaboration enhances Euronext Clearing's collateral management capabilities, allowing members to manage their cleared activities more efficiently.
This initiative represents a key step in the expansion of Euronext's pan-European securities clearing offering, supporting its clients with more efficient, flexible, and scalable collateral solutions as demand for cleared securities continues to grow across Europe.
Euronext N.V. is the leading European capital market infrastructure, covering the entire capital markets value chain, from listing, trading, clearing, settlement and custody to solutions for issuers and investors. Euronext N.V. runs MTS, one of Europe's leading electronic fixed income trading markets, and Nord Pool, the European power market. Euronext also provides clearing and settlement services through Euronext Clearing and its Euronext Securities CSDs in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. In November 2025, Euronext N.V. acquired a majority stake in the Athens Stock Exchange (ATHEX), reinforcing its pan-European footprint and further extending its fully integrated market infrastructure with the addition of an exchange, a CSD and a clearing house.
As of February 2026, Euronext's regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal host over 1,800 listed issuers with EUR 7 trillion in market capitalisation, a strong blue-chip franchise and the largest global centre for debt and fund listings. With a diverse domestic and international client base, Euronext N.V. handles 29% of European lit equity trading. Its products include equities, FX, ETFs, bonds, derivatives, commodities and indices.
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