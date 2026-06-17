Deutsche Bank Raises Target for Euronext Following BNY Strategic Alliance

Euronext shares remained relatively stable, up 0.2% at €148.8 in Paris trading, as Deutsche Bank reiterated its buy recommendation on the stock. The German bank confirmed Euronext as its top pick among European exchanges, citing higher earnings per share forecasts and raising its price target from €170 to €180.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/17/2026 at 03:35 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"We believe Euronext is strategically positioned to capitalize on current cyclical tailwinds in both trading and post-trading, while simultaneously generating structural growth through ongoing investments," the bank stated.



Furthermore, Deutsche Bank anticipates an acceleration in EBITDA margin expansion as capital expenditures reach their peak and the group begins to realize efficiency gains from AI integration.



The pan-European exchange group also carries the lowest exposure to industry risks such as AI disruption and perpetual futures, according to the German financial institution.



With upward consensus earnings revisions expected, Deutsche Bank believes a further re-rating is justified. The stock currently trades at 14.8 times expected 2027 earnings, with a PEG ratio below 1 and a 2027 EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.



Strategic Collaboration Agreement with BNY



Separately, Euronext announced an agreement this morning with BNY, the brand of Bank of New York Mellon, for a strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening Euronext Clearing's collateral management capabilities across all asset classes, particularly for cleared repo.



By leveraging BNY's world-class collateral infrastructure and its $7.8bn liquidity pool, this collaboration enhances Euronext Clearing's collateral management capabilities, allowing members to manage their cleared activities more efficiently.



This initiative represents a key step in the expansion of Euronext's pan-European securities clearing offering, supporting its clients with more efficient, flexible, and scalable collateral solutions as demand for cleared securities continues to grow across Europe.