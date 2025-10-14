Deutsche Bank announced on Tuesday that it had raised its target price for Exosens from €45 to €49 ahead of the release of the detection and amplification technology specialist's Q3 revenue on October 27. The broker maintains its "hold" recommendation on the stock.



In its morning comments, the broker said it expects the manufacturer of optoelectronic components and systems to post revenues up around 20% y-o-y to €105.5m for July to September.



According to the broker, expected organic growth of 13% should be driven by the amplification division (+16% organic), while the detection and imaging (D&I) division is expected to grow more modestly (+7%) in a more challenging environment for industry and life sciences.



The group's gross margin is expected to reach 48.6%, thanks to a significant improvement in the amplification segment (47.3%).



Deutsche Bank says it has revised its forecasts upwards following a recent order in Spain amid increased optimism about night vision goggles (NVG), not to mention potential opportunities in mergers and acquisitions (M&A).