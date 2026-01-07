Deutsche Bank Resumes Coverage of AXA With a Buy Rating, Sets Target at 45 Euros

Deutsche Bank announced on Wednesday that it has resumed coverage of AXA shares with a buy recommendation and a price target of 45 euros, as part of a favorable report dedicated to the European insurance sector.



In its note, the research department points out that insurance stocks have outperformed the European equity market in recent years, even though they have lagged behind the banking sector over the same period. This outperformance is attributed to strong capital returns, favorable pricing trends in property and casualty insurance, as well as positive revisions to earnings forecasts.



Looking ahead, Deutsche Bank says it expects earnings growth of around 9%, along with a normalized dividend yield of 4.5%, supported by solvency ratios that remain well above regulatory minimums and robust cash generation.



The analyst does highlight, however, that exposure to risk assets and investment performance will remain key areas of concern within the sector, particularly against a backdrop of financial market volatility.



From this perspective, the sector combines financial strength, regular dividend distribution, and potential for earnings growth—all factors that should continue to make the segment attractive to investors.