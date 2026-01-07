Deutsche Bank announced on Wednesday that it has resumed coverage of AXA shares with a buy recommendation and a price target of 45 euros, as part of a favorable report dedicated to the European insurance sector.
In its note, the research department points out that insurance stocks have outperformed the European equity market in recent years, even though they have lagged behind the banking sector over the same period. This outperformance is attributed to strong capital returns, favorable pricing trends in property and casualty insurance, as well as positive revisions to earnings forecasts.
Looking ahead, Deutsche Bank says it expects earnings growth of around 9%, along with a normalized dividend yield of 4.5%, supported by solvency ratios that remain well above regulatory minimums and robust cash generation.
The analyst does highlight, however, that exposure to risk assets and investment performance will remain key areas of concern within the sector, particularly against a backdrop of financial market volatility.
From this perspective, the sector combines financial strength, regular dividend distribution, and potential for earnings growth—all factors that should continue to make the segment attractive to investors.
AXA is the European leading insurance group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- damage insurance (62.7%): mainly car insurance, home insurance, property damage, civil liability, and major risk insurance. The group also offers assistance services (medical assistance for travelers, breakdown service for vehicles, etc.);
- life insurance (35.9%): sale of savings policies, retirement accounts, estate planning services, and health insurance to individuals and companies;
- other (1.4%): mainly banking activities in France, Belgium and Germany.
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.