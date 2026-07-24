Deutsche Bank slightly raises its target on Deutsche Boerse

Deutsche Bank reiterates its buy recommendation on Deutsche Boerse, lifting its price target to €305 from €300, citing a quarterly release that leads it to modestly raise its forecasts by 1% (already above consensus) for the German exchange operator.

The bank views its second-quarter 2026 results as 'an overall good performance, rather than merely solid, marked by better-than-expected quality revenues, combined with effective cost control generating operating leverage'.



The main drivers of the beat, namely the Securities Services and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing businesses, also look relatively sustainable to it, given structural trends and cyclical momentum.



'In addition, after a modest disappointment in the second quarter, SimCorp should accelerate, supported by a major client win to come, and the accretive deal to acquire Allfunds remains expected for 2027,' the German institution adds.



Noting that the stock trades at 17.5 times expected 2027 EPS and on a 2027 EV/EBIT multiple of 12.5 times, Deutsche Bank continues to view Deutsche Boerse as 'an attractive quality growth story'.