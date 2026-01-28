German federal police have carried out searches at Deutsche Bank premises in Frankfurt and Berlin this morning, as reported by Der Spiegel. The investigation is said to involve suspected money laundering. DB shares fell after the disclosures.

According to Der Spiegel, the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) searched Deutsche Bank's headquarters in Frankfurt am Main as well as a branch in Berlin on Wednesday morning. The operation, conducted at the request of prosecutors, is part of an investigation into suspected money laundering.



Around 30 plainclothes officers entered the bank's premises in Frankfurt shortly after 10 am. Prosecutors said they were targeting "as yet unknown individuals and employees of Deutsche Bank" suspected of maintaining ties with foreign companies used for money-laundering purposes.

Deutsche Bank confirmed the operation to Spiegel, saying that it was fully cooperating with the authorities while declining further comment.



On the Frankfurt stock exchange, the shares were down 3% at around €32.50 following these disclosures.