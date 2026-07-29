Deutsche Bank shares jumped 4.2% to EUR32.2 in Frankfurt, cheered by a record Q2 2026 net profit, driven by momentum in its investment banking business and improved operating efficiency, allowing it to reiterate its targets with confidence.

Germany's biggest bank has reported a 10% increase in net profit to €1.9bn for Q2 2026, the highest level ever recorded for this time of year, as profit before tax rose 11% to €2.68bn.



"Deutsche Bank beat consensus by 17%, a gap explained by a strong revenue performance, particularly in investment banking", Jefferies analysts said, pointing to a strong showing in FICC (fixed income, currencies and commodities).



Overall, the group saw quarterly net revenue rise 9% to €8.48bn, while non-interest expenses increased 8% to €5.34bn, helping improve the cost-income ratio by 0.6 point to 63%, as provisions for credit losses rose 9% to €460m.



"Credit costs came in more or less in line with expectations, with management suggesting an underlying improvement across the portfolio. All divisions posted a ROTE (return on tangible equity) above 12%", Jefferies added.



Share buybacks and 2026 targets "on track"



The US investment bank also welcomed Deutsche Bank's announcement of a new €500m share buyback program, funded by 2026 net profit, covered by ongoing deductions, following the completion of the current €1bn program.



Citing progress toward its targets, including an improved after-tax ROTE of 11%, up from 10.1% a year earlier, the group said it remains on track to deliver solid operating profitability for FY 2026.



Deutsche Bank also said it remains on track to meet its 2026 full-year net revenue target of around €33bn and expects non-interest expenses to be "in line with the plan, while continuing to invest and improve operating efficiency".



"Looking ahead, the rapid evolution of AI gives us additional room to deliver value to clients and generate further savings, while positive trends are becoming clearer in our political and regulatory landscape", CEO Christian Sewing said.