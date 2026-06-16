Deutsche Bank Upgrades GEA Group to Buy, Shares Climb

GEA Group shares rose 3.4% to €58 in early Frankfurt trading, buoyed by a Deutsche Bank rating upgrade from 'hold' to 'buy'. The bank raised its price target from €64 to €70, noting a "more pronounced disconnect between the group's resilient fundamentals and its current valuation."

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/16/2026 at 03:32 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

DB expressed increased confidence in the "prospects for improved revenue momentum, sustained margin expansion, and continued execution of MISSION 30, supported by a favorable mix shift toward higher-margin service and digital revenues, as well as additional cost savings and disciplined capital allocation."



Against this backdrop, the German lender increased its EPS forecasts for the industrial technology group by 4% to 6% for the 2026-2028 period. "At the same time, GEA's defensive end-market exposure, low customer concentration, and vigorous order and backlog momentum continue to support earnings resilience," the bank added.