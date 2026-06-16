DB expressed increased confidence in the "prospects for improved revenue momentum, sustained margin expansion, and continued execution of MISSION 30, supported by a favorable mix shift toward higher-margin service and digital revenues, as well as additional cost savings and disciplined capital allocation."

Against this backdrop, the German lender increased its EPS forecasts for the industrial technology group by 4% to 6% for the 2026-2028 period. "At the same time, GEA's defensive end-market exposure, low customer concentration, and vigorous order and backlog momentum continue to support earnings resilience," the bank added.