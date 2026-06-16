Deutsche Bank Upgrades GEA Group to Buy, Shares Climb
GEA Group shares rose 3.4% to €58 in early Frankfurt trading, buoyed by a Deutsche Bank rating upgrade from 'hold' to 'buy'. The bank raised its price target from €64 to €70, noting a "more pronounced disconnect between the group's resilient fundamentals and its current valuation."
DB expressed increased confidence in the "prospects for improved revenue momentum, sustained margin expansion, and continued execution of MISSION 30, supported by a favorable mix shift toward higher-margin service and digital revenues, as well as additional cost savings and disciplined capital allocation."
Against this backdrop, the German lender increased its EPS forecasts for the industrial technology group by 4% to 6% for the 2026-2028 period. "At the same time, GEA's defensive end-market exposure, low customer concentration, and vigorous order and backlog momentum continue to support earnings resilience," the bank added.
GEA Group AG is a technology and industrial group organized around 2 sectors of activities:
- production process engineering (89.1% of net sales): development of technologies and equipment used in manufacturing food products, pharmaceutical products, chemicals, and petrochemicals and in energy production;
- production of customized heating, cooling, ventilation, and air treatment systems (10.9%): systems adapted to the needs of the food, chemical, and pharmaceutical industries. The group also designs and manufactures production equipment (heat exchangers, cooling systems, valves and pumps used primarily in feeding and handling cattle, decanting tanks, etc.).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (8.7%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (43.4%), Asia/Pacific (20.7%), North America (20.1%) and Latin America (7.1%).
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