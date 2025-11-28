Deutsche Börse: the discreet pivot of European finance
By endlessly scrutinizing Wall Street, investors end up forgetting where most of the flows actually go. Behind the screens, sprawling infrastructures ensure that markets function smoothly every day, that collateral circulates, funds are processed, securities are safeguarded and risks are analysed. Deutsche Börse is one of these power plants of global finance. It does not have the glamour of an American tech company, but it combines several clear strengths: a near-monopolistic position, highly recurrent revenues, solid structural growth and a proven record of financial discipline. The recent correction in its share price, which is now around 25% below its May highs, in our view opens an attractive entry window for the coming quarters.
The content herein constitutes a general investment recommendation, prepared in accordance with provisions aimed at preventing market abuse by Surperformance, the publisher of MarketScreener. More specifically, this recommendation is based on factual elements and expresses a sincere, complete, and balanced opinion. It relies on internal or external data, considered reliable as of the date of their release. Nevertheless, this information, and the resulting recommendation, may contain inaccuracies, errors, or omissions, for which Surperformance cannot be held responsible. This recommendation, which in no way constitutes investment advice, may not be suitable for all investor profiles. The reader acknowledges and accepts that any investment in a financial instrument involves risks, for which they assume full responsibility, without recourse against Surperformance. Surperformance commits to disclosing any conflict of interest that may affect the objectivity of its recommendations.
Surperformance is Buy on DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG since 2025-11-25
Deutsche Börse AG is one of the leading European stock exchanges. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- trading services (41.3%): execution and management of operations on derivatives and in cash (shares, bonds, warrants, etc.; Xetra);
- compensation, payment-delivery, and conservation services and securities (36.6%);
- distribution of indexes and market data (22.1%). The group is also involved in development and implementation of IT solutions.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: European Union (52.9%), Europe (26.6%), America (13.6%) and Asia/Pacific (6.9%).
