In its quarterly report, Deutsche Telekom announced that it is now targeting adjusted EBITDA of more than €45bn and free cash flow of over €20bn in 2025, rather than "around" these figures.



In Q2 2025, the long-standing German telecoms operator's net profit (adjusted for exceptional items) increased by 1.1% to €2.5bn, while its adjusted EBITDA AL grew by 5% organically to €11bn.



At €28.7bn, revenues rose by 1% (+4% organically), with a 1.3% decline in Germany, but growth in the rest of Europe (+1.4%), the US (+1.7%) and system solutions (+3.3%).



"We are once again seeing strong, sustained growth on both sides of the Atlantic throughout the second quarter," said CEO Tim Hottges, who believes that "Deutsche Telekom continues to set the tone in the industry."





