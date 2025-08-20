On Tuesday, ahead of the opening of the Gamescom trade fair in Cologne, Deutsche Telekom announced the launch this fall of a new 5G+ streaming video game offering developed in partnership with US company Nvidia.



In a press release, the telecoms operator explained that it plans to integrate Nvidia's GeForce Now cloud gaming platform, which has more than 2,300 games available, into its 5G+ network, which is currently the largest in Germany.



This aims to offer mobile access to these online games with stable response times, thanks to its L4S (Low Latency, Low Loss, Scalable Throughput) technology and the use of network slicing, which allows the mobile network to adapt to customer usage to optimize the user experience.



Subscribers will be able to play without downloading, enjoying minimal latency and a smooth experience on their smartphones.



In 2024, Deutsche Telekom had already launched its first commercial mobile cloud gaming offering optimized for latency, becoming the first operator in the world to offer a 5G network slicing solution for consumers.



According to the German Video Game Industry Association (GAME), the mobile gaming market is currently growing rapidly, with around 24.6 million people now playing games on smartphones or tablets.