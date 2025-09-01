On Monday, Deutsche Telekom announced the launch of a new communications solution for emergency services in Germany, based on both its LTE and 5G networks.



The telecoms operator says it has signed an agreement with US company Motorola Solutions with the aim of leveraging its technology and the principle of "network slicing" (which allows the mobile network to adapt to customer usage in order to optimize the user experience) to offer mission-critical broadband services (MCX).



This solution will guarantee emergency services priority access to Deutsche Telekom's network and enable voice and data transmission in operational situations.



The MCX (mission-critical services) standard enables real-time voice (push-to-talk), data, and video (push-to-video) exchange to ensure highly available, secure, and prioritized communication within the network.



The new offering will enable police, fire, and rescue services to collaborate seamlessly, both via 5G/LTE terminals and smartphones and via radios.



The technology has been successfully tested by Deutsche Telekom alongside the federal police and was presented at the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.



It is already being used by some customers and passed its first major test at last year's European Football Championship.



Deutsche Telekom says that around 150,000 police officers in Germany already use its solutions, particularly for command and control systems.