While maintaining its 'neutral' opinion and its target price of €33 on Deutsche Telekom, Oddo BHF believes that the stock is approaching attractive entry levels, even though Q4 2025 is expected to be better than Q3 in Germany.



The broker notes that it downgraded the stock in February 2025, due to the impact of the dollar and competitive risks in the United States (which will be swept away by Q2 2025) and Germany, factors that it now believes have been factored in.