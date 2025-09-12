Oddo BHF maintains its Neutral recommendation on Deutsche Telekom shares, with an unchanged target price of €33.



According to the analyst, Elon Musk's recent comments on Starlink mobile ("We're not going to put operators out of business") reduce the risk of head-on competition in the near term. The broker also adds that the project will require another "two years" of hardware modifications and is therefore "not an issue before 2028-2029."



The broker points out that, even though it is faster, satellite telephony will remain inferior to 5G in terms of penetration and speeds, while its success could be limited by a price tag of around $20/month.



Finally, the note indicates that by 2025-2028, T-Mobile's position will be strengthened compared to alternatives such as AST SpaceMobile, which is behind schedule in its deployment, while the risks that led to the revision to Neutral in February 2025 now appear to have been factored in.