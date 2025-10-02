Oddo BHF has upgraded Deutsche Telekom shares from 'neutral' to 'outperform', following the stock's decline since February (-14%) and in view of its upside potential relative to its target price, which remains at €33.



The broker also justifies its improved rating of the telecom operator's stock by citing a probably reassuring Q3 in the US, and an expected increase in shareholder remuneration for 2026.



We are betting on a commercial recovery in Germany, Oddo BHF adds, which is raising its estimates with the consolidation of US Cellular, but leaving its target price unchanged (latest TMUS and FOREX prices slightly lower).