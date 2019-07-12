/dev/color : Celebrates Fourth Annual Conference for Black Software Engineers

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today /dev/color hosts /dev/color IN MOTION (DCIM), the nonprofit's fourth annual conference committed to uniting and empowering Black software engineers from across the country. The two-day event returns to Facebook's Menlo Park headquarters for a second time, welcoming nearly 400 tech leaders and members of the organization's flagship A* Program .

Founded in 2015 by Makinde Adeagbo, a Facebook and Pinterest alum, /dev/color aims to address career challenges engineers face head-on through career development, networking opportunities, and peer support. This year's conference features keynotes from guest speakers such as Adeagbo; Square CEO, Jack Dorsey; Google's Senior Director of Engineering, Camie Hackson; and Facebook's VP of Augmented and Virtual Reality, Andrew Bosworth. Conference sponsors include Facebook, Twitch, Carbon 3D, Flatiron Health, and Kapor Center for Social Impact.

"In many ways, this year's event represents a full-circle moment for /dev/color, not only because of the return to the site of our inaugural conference, but because of the incredible growth we've seen in the last four years," said Lajuanda M. Asemota, Executive Director at /dev/color. "We're so thankful for the support of our community and allies for their commitment to providing forums and platforms for Black software engineers to thrive."

In addition to keynotes from some of the tech's most notable thought leaders, the conference features a hack day, networking opportunities, and technical breakout sessions. The programming also includes an Investment Panel, as well as Executive and Women's Roundtable discussions.

"/dev/color IN MOTION is unlike anything I've experienced in my 15 years as a software engineer," said Nick Caldwell, Looker Chief Product Officer and /dev/color board member. "Last year's conference was the first time I had been exposed to hundreds of successful, like-minded, Black software engineers, which has me very excited about the future of the industry."

For more information about opportunities to join /dev/color's A* Program, visit devcolor.org .

About /dev/color

/dev/color is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower Black software engineers to help one another grow into industry leaders. /dev/color executes this mission by offering career development and networking opportunities, using a highly structured peer exchange model called the A* Program, which equips each member with the tools necessary to excel in their careers. As of 2019, /dev/color has nearly 400 members across four cities: the San Francisco Bay Area, New York, Atlanta, and Seattle. For more information about /dev/color, visit devcolor.org , follow @devcolororg on Twitter and Instagram , or connect on Facebook .

