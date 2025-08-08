Develia is boosting its presence through strategic joint ventures and acquisitions, solidifying its position in key Polish markets. These moves enhance the company's market reach and bolster long-term growth ambitions, positioning the company for sustained value creation.

Develia S. A. is a polish real estate developer, founded in 2006, and headquartered in Wroclaw. The company has around 269 employees. It focuses on residential office and commercial projects across major urban centers like Warsaw, Wroclaw, Gdansk, Krakow, and Poznan. Acquisition, development and sale of residential units as well as the management of selected commercial assets are some of the key activities of this company.

The company operates in two distinct segments - the property development activity segment along with the implementation and sale of residential projects (92.9% of FY 24 operating revenue) and holding activity segment (7.1%), which handles Group companies in accordance with the provision of services.

Joint venture will fuel growth

Develia S.A. signed an MoU on June 5, 2025, with three unrelated partners to undertake a multi-stage residential housing project in Wroclaw. The agreement underscores the formation of a dedicated investment company to hold the rights and obligations of the project. This transaction reflects Develia’s focus on expansion of residential development in key Polish markets. By heading the operational management of the project, the company positions itself to improve its market share in Wroclaw. This project is a testament of Develia’s robust pipeline and growth aspirations.

Acquisitions complementing robust housing pipeline

Develia S. A. completed the acquisition of 100% shares in Bouygues Immobilizer Polska for €65.9m on July 10, 2025, boosting its presence in Warsaw, Poznan, and Wroclaw. Bouygues brings in a strong development pipeline of over 1,300 units under construction and 2,800 units in preparation, with around 71% of the portfolio concentrated in Warsaw. This acquisition aligns with the company’s long term growth plan to exceed sale of 4500 residential units by 2028.

Develia plans to integrate the operations of Bouygues Immobilizer Polska efficiently, drawing from its experience of Nexity’s Polish subsidiaries acquisition in 2023. This acquisition is funded entirely by internal sources, with potential of future refinancing, and is expected to generate revenue growth and strengthen the market share in high demand residential segments.

Robust financial momentum

Develia reported a solid top line performance over FY 21-24, posting a revenue CAGR of 25.7% to reach PLN1.8bn. This performance was driven by significant increases in sales of services such as administrative services and investment project management, as well as sales of goods and products including residential and non-residential units and parking spaces. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 19.6% to PLN468m, with a margin of 25.9%, driven by increasing selling and distribution costs with a slight decline in general and administrative expenses.

Net income increased at a CAGR of 35.2% over the same period, reaching PLN380m, with margin expanding by 413bp to 21%, driven by cost efficiency and rise in the revenue from dividend, subsequently improving payout capacity and financial flexibility.

Consistent net income growth facilitated the company to turn around its FCF, from minus PLN583m in FY 21 to PLN220m in FY 24, helped by robust growth in cash inflow from operations. Subsequently, the company experienced a vast improvement in the gearing ratio, declining from 6.7x to 5.7x.

In comparison, Atal S. A., a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of minus 4% over the past three years, declining to PLN1.5bn in FY 24. EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 7.5% to PLN331m, with margin contracting by 268bp to 22.2%. Likewise, net income fell at a CAGR of minus 3.7% to PLN295m.

Favorable opinion from analysts

Over the past 12 months, the company's stock has delivered solid returns of approximately 66.7%, reflecting a positive fundamental trajectory. In comparison, Atal S. A.’s stock delivered lower returns of about 18.9%. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of PLN0.5 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 9.1%. Moreover, analysts expect an average dividend yield of 8% over the next three years.

Develia is currently trading at a P/E of 10.2x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of PLN0.8, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 6.2x and that of Atal S. A. (9.9x). Likewise, the company is currently trading at an EV/EBIT multiple of 8.8x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of PLN466.9m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 6x but slightly lower than Atal S. A.’s valuation of 8.9x.

Develia is monitored by five analysts, with four have ‘Buy’ ratings and one has ‘Hold’ rating for an average target price of PLN8.5. However, the target price has already been achieved. Any correction in the near term could provide a decent opportunity for investors to evaluate the company for investment.

The analysts’ views are further supported by an expected EBIT CAGR of 7.3% over FY 24-27, reaching PLN556m, with a margin of 19.1% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 5.6%, reaching PLN448m, with a margin of 15.4%, with EPS expected to increase to PLN1 in FY 27 from PLN0.8 in FY 24. Likewise, analysts estimate EBIT CAGR of 15.6% and net profit CAGR of 11% for Atal S. A.

Overall, the company has delivered a robust performance, boosted by strong sales momentum and a robust project pipeline. The company consistently reinvests into high-margin residential developments, reestablishing its strategic focus on volume growth and profitability. With Develia’s portfolio expansion, it is set to strengthen its market share and benefit from rising demand in urban residential segments. However, the company is prone to risks related to fluctuations in housing demand due to macroeconomic or interest rate changes that could affect sales volumes and margins.