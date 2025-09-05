WPP announces the appointments of Devika Bulchandani as Group COO and Laurent Ezekiel as Global CEO of Ogilvy Group and Executive Sponsor of WPP Open X. In addition, Floriane Tripolino has been appointed CEO of WPP Open X, WPP's bespoke agency team dedicated to Coca-Cola.



As COO of WPP, Devika Bulchandani will be responsible for marketing the British communications group's services and solutions "in a transparent and seamless manner, in order to drive smart growth for WPP's clients around the world."



She will be replaced in her previous role as global CEO of Ogilvy by Laurent Ezekiel, who will oversee the global activities of this network, whose activities range from marketing to advertising and public relations.



Her previous role as CEO of WPP Open X for Coca-Cola (the largest global marketing agency partnership in the sector, established in 2021) will be taken over by Floriane Tripolino, formerly head of the Nestlé account.