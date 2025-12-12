The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has stepped up its game with its strongest YTD performance ever. Driven by exceptional Q3 results and increasing customer demand, DEWA remains a crucial puzzle in securing Dubai's future.

It's no exaggeration to say that DEWA has been a massive force driving Dubai’s growth. Economically, the giant has ensured a reliable supply of electricity and water. Above all, it provides the stable infrastructure needed for real estate, tourism, and industrial ventures to thrive. It also boasts some of the world’s lowest customer minutes lost.

Their projects aren't just about utility. Take the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park—it's one of the biggest single-site solar parks around. It pulls in billions of foreign cash through the independent power producer (IPP) model, thus helping Dubai move into clean energy, while creating lots of jobs.

Socially, DEWA is making the city smarter and greener, pushing the Smart Dubai initiative and aiming for 100% clean energy capacity by 2050. It doesn’t stop there. DEWA has a smart portfolio of related businesses such as district cooling (Empower) and bottled water (Mai Dubai). This strategy has paid off handsomely.

In detail

In the first nine months of 2025, the company reported its strongest YTD performance in history. Revenues clocked in at AED 24.9bn (c. $6.8bn), up from AED 23.5bn in the same period last year. Net profit totaled AED 6.8bn, up from AED 5.5bn during the same period in the previous year.

These headline-worthy top-lines have rolled into Q3 FY 25 as well. DEWA raked in a solid AED 10.3 bn in revenue, marking a healthy 4.5% bump compared to the same period last year. Profitability shone this quarter. It delivered an impressive 35% increase in net profit after tax, reaching AED 3.9bn, underscoring the success of their integrated business model.

Cruising ahead

In Q3 2025, the electricity and water business seriously stepped up its game, generating 4.46% more power than in the same period in 2024. Plus, DEWA now has way more customers—a 4.71% increase in this quarter alone—a hint that the business is getting stronger

Strategically, DEWA has been spending a lot of cash - over AED 7.8bn - on upgrading its infrastructure, i.e. expanding renewable capacity, improving electricity and water networks, boosting water desalination and building out the district cooling systems. All this long-term investment is aimed at a big strategy: moving to cleaner energy, along with using artificial intelligence for digital upgrades.

High stakes

Despite all the positivity surrounding DEWA's financial performance and strategic initiatives, the share price hasn't exactly gone wild. Over the past year, DEWA's stock has only edged up a modest 5.7%. However, here's the silver lining for investors: the company paid out a substantial AED 6.2bn in dividends, which translates into a healthy 4.5% annualized dividend yield.

It helps that the outlook remains optimistic. Twelve analysts covering the stock have set an average target price of AED 3.13, suggesting 12% upside potential at current levels.

Here’s the kicker

DEWA has its fair share of things that could go wrong. For one, the company's performance is tied to macroeconomic shifts and currency exposure. Oil prices or a strengthening dollar in the future could penalize the company. The extreme heat in the UAE and climate change are also real headaches for their physical infrastructure.