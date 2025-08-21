DexCom has started Q2 25 on a positive note, with robust sales and earnings growth, driven by international market expansion and continued product innovation. The company has benefited frrom substantial improvement in its operating margins, leading to an increase in operating profit. In addition, DexCom introduced an AI-powered meal logging feature, enhancing diabetes management for users and Ontario expanded access to DexCom G7 CGM. Analysts were pleased by the earnings release, leading them to nudge up their target prices for the share.

Published on 08/21/2025 at 06:17 am EDT - Modified on 08/21/2025 at 07:34 am EDT

DexCom, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture, and marketing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes and healthcare providers. The company’s CGM system features a slim sensor that is discreetly worn under the skin, continuously measuring glucose levels in the interstitial fluid and transmitting readings to a smart device or receiver every five minutes through a reusable external transmitter. This technology enables real-time tracking and customizable alerts, aiding patients in better glucose management without routine fingerstick testing.

Product innovation drives Q2 25

DexCom released its Q2 25 results on July 30, 2025, posting 16% y/y growth in revenue, reaching $1.2bn, driven by international market expansion and continued product innovation. Operating profit increased by 34.8% y/y, reaching $213m, with its margins expanding by 256bp to 18.4%. Net profit increased by 25% y/y to $180m. Following the earnings release brokers like JPMorgan, UBS, Citigroup and Jefferies slightly increased their target prices for the stock.

Expanded Dexcom G7 coverage

Ontario has expanded access to the Dexcom G7 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System under the Ontario Drug Benefit (ODB) Program, effective July 31, 2025. This new funding enables eligible residents using any type of insulin to obtain Dexcom G7 sensors and receivers with a valid prescription. Coverage is provided through various ODB subplans, including seniors, OHIP+, Ontario Works, ODSP, and the Trillium Drug Program, substantially improving access to advanced glucose monitoring for Ontarians managing diabetes.

In addition, Dexcom has introduced a revolutionary AI-powered meal logging feature across its glucose biosensing portfolio, including the Stelo and Dexcom G7 platforms. The Smart Food Logging tool leverages artificial intelligence to automatically identify ingredients from a photographed meal and provides detailed descriptions, making it easier for users to track and adjust their nutrition. This feature significantly enhances the diabetes management experience, reducing the manual burden of meal logging and enabling users to better understand glucose responses to various foods.

Robust long-term performance

DexCom has posted a revenue CAGR of 18.1% over FY 21-24, reaching $4bn in FY 24, driven by a continued market expansion, increased patient access (especially amongst people with Type 2 diabetes), product innovation and expanded reimbursement. Operating income rose at a CAGR of 31.2% over the same period, reaching $600m, with margins expanding from 11.5% to 14.9%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 38.5% to $576m.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 21-24, reaching $565m in FY 24 from minus $134m in FY 21, supported by an increase in CFO from $442m to $990m. In addition, its ROE improved from 7.6% in FY 21 to 27.6% in FY 24.

In comparison, Insulet Corporation, a local peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 23.5% to reach $2.1bn over FY 21-24. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 34.8% to $309m, with margins expanding from 11.5% to 14.9%. Net income increased at 192% CAGR over the same period, reaching $418m.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 14.8% over FY 24-27, reaching $6.1bn in FY 27. In addition, analysts expect EBIT CAGR of 26.9% to $1.5bn, with its margin expanding from 18.8% to 25.4%. Net income is expected to rise at a CAGR of 30.1% to $1.3bn. Likewise, analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 31.5% and a net profit CAGR of 6.6% for Insulet Corporation.

Resilient upside potential for stock

Over the past year, the company's stock has delivered returns of approximately 12.1%. However, in comparison, Insulet Corporation’s stock delivered much higher returns of around 82.5% over the same period.

DexCom is currently trading at a P/E of 41.3x, based on FY 25 estimated EPS of $2, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 96.1x and Insulet Corporation's P/E of 87.6x. In terms of EV/EBIT, the company is currently trading at 34x, based on the FY 25 estimated EBIT of $964.1m, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 67.7x and Insulet Corporation (52.1x).

DexCom is largely liked by the 26 analysts who monitor it, with 22 having ‘Buy’ ratings and four having ‘Hold’ ratings, with an average target price of $102.1, implying 25% upside potential from its current price.

Overall, the company's strong performance in Q2 25, driven by international expansion and product innovation, highlights its robust growth trajectory and operational efficiency. The introduction of AI-powered meal logging and expanded access to the Dexcom G7 CGM system in Ontario further solidified its position as a leader in diabetes management technology.

However, DexCom faces risks from intensifying competition, reimbursement and pricing pressures, regulatory changes, and leadership transitions. Increased competition may affect profitability, while changes in reimbursement rates and regulatory delays can impact sales growth. Valuation volatility and government policy shifts also pose significant challenges to DexCom's business stability and market access.