Under EU Merger Regulations the European Commission has cleared the acquisition of joint control of DHL Parcel UK Holding Limited and EVRi Limited, both based in the UK, by Apollo Capital Management, L.P. of the US and DHL eCommerce International Holdings BV of the Netherlands, part of the German group Deutsche Post AG (hereinafter 'Deutsche Post').



The transaction mainly concerns the parcel delivery sector.



The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area and that the combined market position of the companies resulting from the proposed transaction is limited.



The notified transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.