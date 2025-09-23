Under EU Merger Regulations the European Commission has approved the acquisition of joint control of DHL Parcel UK and EVRi, both of which are UK-based, by Apollo Capital Management (US) and DHL eCommerce International (Netherlands), part of the Deutsche Post Group (Germany).



The transaction mainly concerns the parcel delivery sector.



The Commission concluded that the notified transaction would not raise competition concerns, given that the joint venture has negligible activities in the European Economic Area and that the combined market position of the companies is limited.



The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure.