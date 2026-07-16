DHL has signed a renewable power purchase agreement with Statkraft

Statkraft, one of Europe's leading providers of renewable power purchase agreements (PPAs), and the DHL Group have signed a long-term PPA for renewable electricity generated by an onshore wind farm in northern Germany.

Under the ten-year agreement, Statkraft will supply around 35 GWh of renewable electricity per year, covering nearly 8% of the DHL Group's current electricity consumption in Germany.



The electricity is produced by the Sollwitt-Pobüll onshore wind farm, recently built in Schleswig-Holstein, with an installed capacity of 13.2 MW.



The agreement marks another important milestone in the DHL Group's decarbonization strategy in Germany.



'This agreement is a key step in our energy strategy in Germany,' said Anna Spinelli, Chief Procurement Officer and head of mobility at the DHL Group.



'By adding this first onshore wind PPA, we are strengthening the resilience of our energy supply and directly supporting the build-out of new renewable capacity in Germany. Combined with our offshore wind PPAs, this agreement brings us significantly closer to decarbonizing our operations.'