DHL Group shares rose 5% in Frankfurt after the German logistics group reported an 11.9% increase in net income attributable to the group to €840m for Q3 2025, or €0.75 per share.



EBIT rose 7.6% to €1.48bn, representing an improved margin of 0.6 point to 7.3% on revenues that slipped 2.3% to just over €20.1bn, penalized by currency effects.



"Despite the volatile environment, we have improved our profits for four consecutive quarters. This is the result of our active capacity management and improved structural costs," said CEO Tobias Meyer.



"Thanks to this resilience, we can continue to invest in quality for our customers and in growth markets. We are well prepared for the seasonal business at the end of the year," the CEO continued.



While it continues to expect a sluggish macroeconomic environment, DHL confirms its targets for 2025 as a whole, namely EBIT of at least €6bn and free cash flow (excluding mergers and acquisitions) of around €3bn.