DHL Group

Equities

DHL

DE0005552004

Air Freight & Logistics

09:28am Deutsche Post, DHL Parcel Germany Pause Most Shipping to U.S. -- 2nd Update DJ
09:13am DHL temporarily suspends postal shipments to the US Zonebourse

DHL temporarily suspends postal shipments to the US

Image Antoine MariauxZonebourse.com

Antoine Mariaux

Published on 08/22/2025 at 09:13 am EDT

DHL Group announces the temporary suspension of the acceptance and transport of business parcels to the United States via the postal network as of August 22, 2025, due to a US executive order removing the customs duty exemption threshold ('De Minimis'). These restrictions apply to all international postal service providers.

Shipments between individuals declared as gifts, with a value of less than $100, as well as documents, remain authorized however, but will be subject to enhanced controls. Shipping via DHL Express remains possible, with customs duties applicable (15% on average for goods from the European Union).

This measure will remain in effect until the procedures for collecting duties and transmitting data to the US authorities have been clarified. DHL states that it is closely monitoring discussions with the US and European authorities in order to restore these services as soon as possible.

 

 

DHL Group AG specializes in transportation and logistics services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - logistics services (42.7%): infrastructures management, goods transportation and storage. The group also develops a freight transportation activity; - express delivery (29.1%): activity ensured under the Express and Global Mail brands; - mail and parcel distribution (20.1%): letters, written press and parcel distribution. DHL Group AG proposes also provides direct marketing services; - other 8%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Germany (25.8%), Europe (29.7%), Americas (21.8%), Asia-Pacific (17.5%), Middle East and Africa (5.2%).
