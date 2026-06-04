The DHL Group has announced its intention to invest approximately EUR160m in France between 2026 and 2027.

With this new capital expenditure, the DHL Group's total investment in France over 2018-2027 will reach nearly €900m.



The announcement was made on the sidelines of the 9th edition of the Choose France Summit, a flagship event organized to showcase the appeal of the French market to international companies.



This investment will focus on increasing logistics capacity, modernizing infrastructure, and accelerating decarbonization efforts across all DHL divisions in France.



The planned investments will involve all of DHL's operational units present in the French market.



"France is an essential logistics hub at the heart of Europe and a key market for the DHL Group," said Tobias Meyer, CEO of the DHL Group.



"Through this investment, we are strengthening our infrastructure, developing our expertise, and accelerating our transition toward low-emission logistics."