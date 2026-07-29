Diageo was one of the biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 on Wednesday morning in London, after Deutsche Bank advised investors to pause following the stock's recent rally.

In early trading, shares in the spirits giant were down 1.93% at 1,639.75 pence, while the FTSE was up 0.35% at the same time.



Deutsche Bank said this morning it downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy", arguing that the recent re-rating limits near-term upside potential, against a backdrop of downside risk if longer-term growth expectations disappoint.



Since March 31, when the German investment bank upgraded the stock to buy, shares in the owner of Johnnie Walker whisky and Guinness beer have rallied 22%, outperforming the European beverages and food sector index by 11 percentage points.



Uncertainty remains



While Deutsche Bank is maintaining its estimates ahead of annual results expected to come in line with market expectations, the bank is warning about uncertainty around fiscal 2026/2027, for which a strategic reorganization (reset) is expected in order to protect the group's competitiveness.



Diageo is due to report its annual results on August 6, a presentation that will be accompanied by a strategic update on its operating priorities.



"In our view, there is a wide range of potential outcomes, with downside risk greater than upside potential," DB warned, calling the current consensus forecasts "too optimistic" for both FY 2026/2027 and subsequent years.



Analysts maintain their target price at 1,700 pence.