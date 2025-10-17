Jefferies confirms its buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged target price of 2,400 pence ahead of its Q1 2026 results



We continue to see numerous opportunities for improvement and expansion of growth sources, as well as strong cash flow and EBIT prospects, Jefferies said.



Although we are trimming our revenue forecast, our EBIT, EPS, and cash flow assumptions remain unchanged, the broker adds.



The analyst believes that with the debate overly focused on cyclical and structural factors, the market may not be paying enough attention to new medium-term growth opportunities for the company.