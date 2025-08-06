UBS maintains its 'buy' recommendation on Diageo shares, with a target price of 2,450 pence, representing 35% upside potential, following the publication of the British alcoholic beverage group's annual results.



'The 'Accelerate' productivity program can help end the cycle of declining results and buy time to improve revenue,' the broker said in its note on the owner of Guinness, Smirnoff, and Johnnie Walker.