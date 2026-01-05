Diane Jaylac Appointed Chief Financial Officer of Pierre & Vacances

The Group has announced the appointment of Diane Jaylac as Group Chief Financial Officer. She succeeds Philippe Lederman. Diane Jaylac reports directly to Franck Gervais, Group Chief Executive Officer.



Diane Jaylac brings 25 years of experience in finance roles.



She began her career at Deloitte, where she spent ten years in audit (2000-2010), before joining the finance department of Groupe Vivarte. There, over six years (2010-2016), she played a key role in LBO (Leveraged Buy-Out) and M&A (Mergers and Acquisitions) operations.



At the end of 2016, she joined the Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group as Corporate Finance Director. From 2021 onwards, she was heavily involved in the Group's financial and capital restructuring, and then in its refinancing, which was completed at the end of July 2024, before being appointed Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer in September 2024.