While investors continue to watch Brent and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, the real energy shock is now centered on the diesel market. This divergence could have more direct consequences for the global economy than moves in crude oil prices themselves.

Russia, the world's second-largest diesel exporter after the United States, has suspended exports through the end of July following Ukrainian attacks on several refineries. Its shipments fell to around 234,000 barrels a day in early July, versus an average near 817,000 barrels a day in 2025, triggering a broad rise in diesel contracts and distillate refining margins worldwide. Those margins have even returned to their highest level since the start of the US-Iran conflict in the spring.



US refiners expect this strain could last. Valero's management says the back end of the refining margin curve remains undervalued by the market, suggesting future prices could stay firmer than expected if supply constraints persist. At Phillips 66, management also says the global fuels market remains tight, especially for jet fuel, and that margins will need to stay high enough to encourage refineries to boost output.



Valero is already benefiting directly from this backdrop, with its refining business posting operating profit of $1.8bn in the first quarter, versus a loss a year earlier, while the group increased the share of jet fuel in its distillate output to meet international demand.



Even with a relatively contained Brent, inflation could therefore remain higher than expected due to refined products. Diesel is essential for road transport, farm equipment, construction sites, and part of industry, so a sustained rise in its price quickly feeds through to freight costs, food prices, and corporate margins.