Diesel threatens to rekindle inflation despite a contained Brent
While investors keep watching Brent and tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, the real energy shock is now concentrated in the diesel market. This divergence could have more direct consequences for the global economy than the direction of crude oil prices themselves.
Russia, the world's second-largest diesel exporter behind the United States, has suspended exports until the end of July after Ukrainian attacks on several refineries. Its shipments fell to around 234,000 barrels a day in early July, versus an average close to 817,000 barrels a day in 2025, triggering a broad rise in diesel contracts and distillate refining margins worldwide. The latter have even returned to their highest level since the start of the U.S.-Iran conflict in the spring.
U.S. refiners expect this squeeze could last. Valero's management believes the back end of the refining margin curve remains undervalued by the market, suggesting future prices could stay firmer than expected if supply constraints persist. At Phillips 66, management also says the global fuels market remains tight, particularly for jet fuel, and that margins will need to stay high enough to encourage refineries to ramp up output.
Valero is already benefiting directly from this backdrop, with its refining business posting operating profit of $1.8bn in the first quarter, versus a loss a year earlier, while the group increased the share of jet fuel in its distillate output to meet international demand.
Even with Brent relatively contained, inflation could therefore remain higher than expected due to refined products. Diesel is essential for road transport, farm equipment, construction sites and parts of industry, so a sustained rise in its price quickly feeds through to freight costs, food prices and corporate margins.
Valero Energy Corporation specializes in refining and distributing petroleum products. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- refining and wholesale distribution of oil products (95.4%): gasoline (45.2% of net sales), distillates (44.9%), and other (9.9%; primarily petrochemical products, diesel, petroleum coke and asphalt). At the end of 2024, the group had 15 petroleum refineries located in the United States (13), Canada and the United Kingdom;
- distribution of ethanol (2.8%);
- production of renewable diesel (1.9%).
Net sales break down geographically as follows: the United States (71.8%), the United Kingdom and Ireland (11.7%), Canada (6.6%), Mexico and Peru (4.1%) and other (5.8%).
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