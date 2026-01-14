A sharp start to the year underlines how the British compounder keeps turning modest niches into durable growth.

Diploma, a FTSE 100 supplier of specialist components and services, has begun its 2026 financial year with unexpected force. Organic revenue rose by 14% in the three months to December, well ahead of the group's medium-term guidance. The performance reinforces the appeal of a business model built on dull markets, disciplined acquisitions and steady margins rather than grand strategic bets .

A familiar playbook, executed well

Diploma is not a household name. Its businesses sell fasteners, seals, controls and other unglamorous but essential products into aerospace, healthcare, industrial and defence markets. What sets the group apart is not innovation, but execution. It focuses on small, defensible niches, adds technical support and logistics, and compounds growth over time.

That approach has worked. Over the past seven years, Diploma has grown adjusted earnings per share by around 18% a year, split between organic growth and bolt-on deals . The latest quarter fits neatly into that pattern. Management said the strong start was "as expected", suggesting momentum was already visible at the end of the previous financial year.

Acquisitions continue to do the heavy lifting

Alongside organic growth, Diploma completed four acquisitions in the quarter, spending about £75m. These included Swift Aerospace in Europe, Hydraulic Seals Australia, and two previously announced deals focused on machining and defence supply chains .

Taken together, the group has completed eight acquisitions over the past two quarters for roughly £130m, with an expected annualised operating profit contribution of about £20m.

Management now expects net acquisition growth of around 3% in the current year, up from 2%, with further upside if the deal pipeline converts. Importantly, the group has avoided the temptation to chase scale for its own sake - a mistake that has undone many serial acquirers.

Despite the robust first quarter, Diploma has left its full-year guidance unchanged. Organic revenue growth is still expected at around 6%, with operating margins of roughly 22.5% . Management cautioned that growth is weighted towards the first half, a reminder that some end markets remain cyclical.