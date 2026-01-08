Disbursement of Funding for Afyren

Afyren has announced the disbursement of a total of 7 million euros in funding for its subsidiary Afyren Neoxy, following the release of the second tranches of the "Sustainability-linked" loan secured in December 2024 and the new industry loan from November 2024.

Published on 01/08/2026 at 07:17 am EST - Modified on 01/08/2026 at 07:30 am EST

"The ramp-up period is a key stage in industrialization: it requires significant resources to be mobilized for an asset that has not yet reached full capacity," explained the CEO of the greentech company, Nicolas Sordet.



This new funding complements a 4 million euro grant awarded to Afyren Neoxy in the first half of 2025, as part of the Bpifrance France Relance plan call for projects.



Overall, in 2025, Afyren Neoxy thus records 11 million euros in non-dilutive financing. As of December 31, 2025, Afyren is reporting an estimated cash position of around 35 million euros, compared to 33.5 million euros as of December 31, 2024.