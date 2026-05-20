Disco Corporation has ridden the current semiconductor wave confidently, as AI-led chipmaking lifts both its sales and investor attention. However, beneath the momentum, the question is how long this pace can really hold.

Published on 05/20/2026 at 05:28 am EDT - Modified on 05/20/2026 at 06:10 am EDT

The Japanese government has serious cash to spend on its tech sector.

It is betting roughly JPY 252.5bn ($1.6bn) on semiconductors and AI, as per data estimates by Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) to ensure stable funding stream. If you think this is impulsive, think again.

The government has already poured JPY 4tn into advanced materials and EUV tools between 2021 and 2023, shifting focus from commodity chips to lock down high-value specialty devices. This aggressive push is fueling a domestic chip equipment market tracking to hit $73.4bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR 4.3% over 2026-2031, as per market research firm, Mordor Intelligence.

The big growth engines include surging EV power-train demand, 5G/6G rollouts and AI workloads. The latter is the fastest-growing segment at 6% CAGR. All this hype is lighting fire under new manufacturing clusters in Kumamoto and Hokkaido. These hubs are pulling foreign investment, shrinking global supply chains, and commanding premium pricing power for Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) devices..

Disco Corporation is the ultimate backstage gatekeeper for the tech boom, building the extremely precise dicing saws and grinders that slice silicon wafers into working chips. Straight out of Japan, this Tokyo-listed powerhouse supplies global chipmakers with the gear needed to process high-performance silicon - especially the advanced logic and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) keeping the AI monster fed.

AI rise

Disco Corporation’s revenue grew 11.1% y/y to JPY 436.9bn in FY 25, adding roughly JPY 44bn over last year’s JPY 393.3bn. That’s good growth, but nothing outstanding, given how strong AI-driven demand has been across the semiconductor supply chain. Net profit grew 9.4% y/y from JPY 123.9bn to JPY 135.5bn.

The slower-moving bottom line should catch your eye. Costs are rising, mainly R&D and personnel, and they’re eating into incremental gains. Operating margins are still high at 42.3% versus 42.4% in FY 24, but they’re no longer expanding.

Growth is coming from advanced logic and HBM linked to AI, while power semiconductors are weak due to slower EV demand. Implying that the company is doing well mainly because AI demand is strong and not because the entire industry has recovered.

Peak hangover

The stock has had a big run, rising 76% over the past 12 months, although things don’t look as strong as that headline makes them seem. At JPY 64,360, the stock is still about 20.6% below its 52-week high of JPY 81,000, which tells you momentum has already cooled after the AI-driven spike.

With the market cap hovering around JPY 6.7tn ($42bn), the stock is a popular name where even minor misses against expectations could trigger sharp market reactions.

Valuation is where things start to stretch. The stock trades at 49x forward FY 26 earnings versus a 3-year average of 21.6x, more than double its own history. That gap needs sustained, high-quality growth to hold up, not just from AI-induced hype. So far, the earnings growth isn’t quite keeping pace with that rerating.

Street sentiment isn’t exactly euphoric either. 12 out of the 20 monitoring analysts are bullish, which is very decent for a stock that’s already doubled. Their average target price of JPY 77,375.00 implies 25.6% upside potential. This is reasonable, but it depends on AI-driven chip demand and spending staying strong.

Put together, this looks like a stock where the easy gains have already been booked. What comes next depends heavily on how durable the current AI demand really is.

Risks ahead

Disco Corporation’s position in the semiconductor supply chain still gives it a front-row seat to the AI build-out, although the foundation isn’t as broad as it looks. Growth leans heavily on a handful of applications, while weaker areas quietly drag in the background. Costs are inching up, margins are flattening, and expectations are already stretched.

The risk isn’t a sudden drop, it’s a slow normalization. If AI demand cools or spreads thin, the company may find itself adjusting to a market that’s less forgiving than the one it’s been enjoying.