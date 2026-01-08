Messaging platform Discord has confidentially filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States, according to information reported by Bloomberg. The company, which was founded in 2015, has not publicly confirmed the move, but said that its priority remains continuously improving the user experience and strengthening its business model. With over 200 million monthly active users last December, Discord ranks among the world's most widely used communications services.
The initiative comes as the US IPO market has of late been showing a modest recovery, after nearly three years of a pronounced slowdown. While 2025 has seen a pickup in activity, it remains unstable, weighed on by economic uncertainty, political tensions and market volatility, particularly in technology stocks. Discord could still drop the plan depending on how financial conditions evolve, with internal discussions still ongoing, according to the cited sources.
Discord quietly prepares its US stockmarket debut
Published on 01/08/2026 at 02:24 am EST
