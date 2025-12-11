On Thursday Walt Disney announced a $1bn investment in OpenAI, sealing a 3-year strategic partnership focused on generative artificial intelligence. The deal will enable users of the Sora platform, a text-to-video tool launched in September, to create content featuring over 200 characters from the Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Star Wars universes. The initiative marks a major foray by Disney into AI technologies applied to audiovisual creation.

The partnership does not include the voices or likenesses of the actors portraying these characters, but it will enable animating Mickey Mouse, Iron Man, Cinderella and Darth Vader through simple text prompts. Sora, developed by OpenAI, relies on automated video generation capable of producing realistic short films from a single instruction in natural language. The same capabilities will also be available in the ChatGPT Images tool.

Disney CEO Bob Iger said that the collaboration aims to "thoughtfully and responsibly extend the reach of our storytelling through generative AI," while affirming his commitment to protect creators' rights. This unprecedented move in the entertainment sector will be detailed Thursday at 10:30 a.m. (New York time) during a joint appearance by Bob Iger and Sam Altman, OpenAI's CEO, on CNBC+.