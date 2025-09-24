Walt Disney announced a further price increase for its streaming service in the US on Tuesday, effective from October 21. The ad-supported plan will increase from $9.99 to $11.99 per month, while the ad-free subscription will rise from $15.99 to $18.99. The annual ad-free plan will also increase by $30 to $189.99. Bundled packages including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ will also be affected by this increase.

Launched at $6.99 per month in 2019, Disney+ has undergone a series of price increases aimed at accelerating its path to profitability. After a 38% increase at the end of 2022, prices had already been raised in 2023 and then again in 2024. Disney's streaming segment turned in a profit for the first time last year, confirming the strategic importance of this business for the group.

This announcement comes at a tense time for the entertainment giant, which recently faced controversy over the temporary removal of Jimmy Kimmel Live! from ABC, sparking an outcry and calls for a boycott. Despite these controversies, Disney is continuing with its strategy to increase prices, banking on strong demand for digital content to support its revenues.