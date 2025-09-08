Spanish media group Atresmedia announced on Monday that it had signed an agreement with the Disney+ streaming platform to integrate part of the catalog of the producer of series such as "La Casa de Papel" and "Grand Hotel" into the subscription service that the American entertainment giant operates in Spain.



Starting in September, Disney+ subscribers in the country will have access to a selection of Spanish productions from Atresmedia, including more than 300 hours of viewing per year, which will be regularly updated.



This content will be offered in a dedicated space under the 'atresplayer' brand within Disney+.



The American media group explains that this initiative reflects its commitment to supporting local television in Europe, as illustrated by its recent agreement in the UK with ITVX, the video-on-demand platform.





