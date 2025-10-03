General Dynamics performed well in H1 25, driven by exceptional growth in its Marine Systems and Aerospace segments. Strategic contracts and record companywide orders underscore its strong market position. With a comprehensive portfolio and favorable financial metrics, General Dynamics is well positioned for continued leadership and value creation in the global aerospace and defense industry.

General Dynamics Corporation, founded in 1952 and headquarters in Virginia, US, is a leading global aerospace and defense company, operating through four main segments: The Aerospace segment (23.5% of Q2 25 revenue) focuses on designing and manufacturing business jets (primarily through Gulfstream) and provides comprehensive aircraft maintenance and support via Jet Aviation.

Marine Systems (32.4%) is a premier builder of nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the US Navy, including maintenance and modernization services. Combat Systems (17.5%) produces advanced land vehicles, weapons systems, and armaments, such as the M1 Abrams tank. The Technologies segment (26.6%) delivers information technology, mission support, and advanced communications solutions to military, intelligence, and federal clients.

Robust H1 25 earnings growth

General Dynamics reported its H1 25 earnings on July 23, 2025. The company reported a revenue increase of 11.3% y/y, reaching $25.3bn. This growth was primarily driven by Marine Systems segment, which saw a substantial 22.2% surge in revenue. In addition, in the Aerospace segment contributed to the positive result with a 4.1% revenue increase.

Operating income rose by 17.4% y/y to $2.6bn, with margins expanding by 50bp to 10.2%. Net profit rose 17.8% to $2bn. Note that General Dynamics exceeded analysts' revenue estimates for Q2 25 by 5.4%.

The consolidated book-to-bill ratio over the quarter was 2.2-to-1, with defense segments at 2.4-to-1 and aerospace at 1.3-to-1. Companywide orders totaled $28.3bn, and the backlog was $103.7bn. The estimated potential contract value, including unfunded IDIQ contracts and unexercised options, was $57.5bn, bringing the total estimated contract value to $161.2bn.

Looking ahead, for FY 25, the consolidated revenue is expected to rise by 7.3% y/y to $51.2bn, with operating margin rising by 20bp y/y to 10.3%. Diluted EPS is expected between $15.05 - $15.15, higher than previous estimate of $14.75 - $14.85.

Record military spending

According to PRNewswire, Global military spending reached a record $2.7 trillion in 2024, marking a 9.4% y/y increase, the steepest rise since the end of the Cold War. This surge is driven by intensifying wars and rising geopolitical tensions. General Dynamics has significantly benefited from this increased spending, as governments prioritize rapid modernization of military technologies and platforms. With a comprehensive portfolio that includes advanced submarines, armored vehicles, and next-generation aerospace systems, General Dynamics is positioned as a key beneficiary of rising global procurement cycles and record backlogs.

Notable orders received by General Dynamics include a $642m contract for continued Virginia-class submarine work, a $1.9bn contract modification for long lead time material and preliminary construction efforts on future Virginia-class Block VI submarines, and a $1.5bn enterprise IT modernization contract to enhance the operational readiness of the US Strategic Command. In addition, General Dynamics Bath Iron Works was awarded a contract to build an additional Arleigh Burke-class DDG 51 destroyer, reinforcing the Navy’s surface fleet capabilities.

Continued growth momentum

General Dynamics reported strong top-line performance over FY 21-24, with a revenue CAGR of 7.4%, reaching $47.7bn in FY 24. This was mainly driven by robust growth across all four business segments, with exceptional momentum in the Aerospace segment due to surging demand for Gulfstream Aircraft, strength in Gulfstream services, and improvement at Jet Aviation. EBIT rose at a CAGR of 2.9% to $4.8bn, however margins contracted from 11.4% to 10%. Net income increased at a CAGR of 5.1%, reaching $3.8bn.

Over FY 21-24, the company reported slight growth in cash and cash equivalent, increasing from $1.6bn to $1.7bn. In addition, its total debt declined from $13.2bn to $10.7bn. Therefore, its gearing improved, decreased from 74.7% to 48.4%.

In comparison, Northrop Grumman Corporation, a local peer, reported a lower revenue CAGR of 4.8% over FY 21-24, reaching $41bn in FY 24. EBIT declined at a CAGR of minus 10% to $5.5bn, and margins contracted from 21% in FY 21 to 13.3% in FY 24. Net profit decreased at a CAGR of minus 15.9% to $4.2bn.

Looking ahead, consensus estimates revenue CAGR of 4.8%, reaching $54.9bn over FY 24-27. EBIT is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% to $6.2bn with margins expanding by 115bp to 11.2% in FY 27. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 8.8% to $4.9bn, and EPS is expected to increase to $18.7 in FY 27 from $13.6 in FY 24. Likewise, the analysts estimate an EBIT CAGR of 6% and a net profit CAGR of 1.1% for Northrop Grumman.

Optimistic outlook for valuation

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered solid returns of approximately 12.2%. In comparison, Northrop Grumman’s stock delivered in-line returns of 12.3% over the same period. In addition, the company paid an annual dividend of $5.7 in FY 24, resulting in a dividend yield of 2.2%.

General Dynamics is currently trading at a P/E of 22.4x, based on the FY 25 estimated EPS of $15.3, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 20.4x but lower than Northrop Grumman’s valuation of 23.8x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBIT multiple of 18.6x, based on FY 25 estimated EBIT of $5.3bn, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 17.8x and that of Northrop Grumman (22.1x).

General Dynamics is monitored by 19 analysts, nine of whom have ‘Buy’ ratings and 10 have ‘Hold’ ratings for an average target price of $340.5 However, as the stock has already reached its target price, only a correction in the stock price in the near term could create a buy opportunity for investors.

Overall, General Dynamics has demonstrated robust growth and strong financial performance, driven by its diverse portfolio and strategic contracts. The company is well positioned to benefit from rising global military spending and modernization efforts. Despite facing competition from peers, General Dynamics continues to deliver solid returns and maintain a favorable outlook.

However, General Dynamics faces key risks impacting its performance: supply chain disruptions affecting Aerospace production, geopolitical and budgetary uncertainties influencing US defense spending, execution challenges with large program backlogs, and intense competition requiring continuous R&D investment to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving sector.