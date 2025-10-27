3i Group plc demonstrated strong performance in Q1 26, driven by robust growth in private equity and infrastructure assets. Strategic divestments, such as the MAIT sale, and positive analyst sentiment highlight its solid market position. With continued investment income and gains of sale of Investment growth, 3i Group is well-positioned for sustained leadership and value creation in capital investment.

3i Group plc was founded in 1945 and is headquarters in London. It is one of Europe's largest capital investment companies. It is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index, the company had a portfolio with a market value of £25.6bn as of March 31, 2025. This portfolio is primarily composed of Private Equity investments, which account for 92.2% and include medium-sized enterprises in the business and technology services, industry, health, and consumer goods sectors, mainly located in Europe and North America.

In addition, 3i Group manages funds on behalf of third-party investors. Infrastructure assets make up 5.8% of the portfolio, with activities primarily insured in Europe, while Scandlines represent 2.0%.

The portfolio is predominantly invested in unlisted companies (96.4%), with listed companies comprising 3.6%. Within the Private Equity assets, the sector breakdown is as follows: Action (Consumer) at 75.7%, Consumer & Private Label at 10.6%, Healthcare at 5.8%, Industrial at 3.9%, and Services & Software at 4.0%.

Strong exit from MAIT investment

3i Group has agreed to sell its investment in MAIT, a prominent IT services provider for mid-market customers in the DACH region, to DBAG Fund VIII, a private equity fund advised by Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (DBAG). The transaction, announced on 2 September 2025, will generate estimated gross proceeds of approximately £143m for 3i, marking a roughly 30% uplift on its 31 March 2025 valuation. This sale reflects a strong exit, delivering a 2.7x multiple of invested capital and an IRR of about 27%.

Continued growth momentum

3i Group reported decent performance over FY 22-25, with a revenue CAGR of 7.4%, reaching £5.2bn in FY 24, driven by gains of sale of Investment rose at a CAGR of 5.6% to £4.5bn and interest and investment income growing at a CARG of 21.3% to £471m. NAV per share rose at a CAGR of 24.4% to 2,542 pence, primarily driven by Action, 3i's largest portfolio company. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 7.5% to £5.0bn, with margins expanding by 32bp to 97.1%.

FCF rose from £2.5bn to £3.1bn over FY 22-25, fueled by rise in operating cash inflows, which rose from £490m to £763m. Cash and cash equivalent doubled from £212m to £412m. This resulted in its gearing improving from 7.8% to 5.0%.

In comparison, Schroders plc, a local peer, reported a negative revenue CAGR of minus 0.3% over FY 21-24, reaching £530m in FY 24. EBITDA also declined at a CAGR of minus 7.3% to £64.5m in FY 24.

Recently, in Q1 26, the company experienced a notable increase in its NAV per share, which rose by an impressive 7% by June 2025. The sale of MPM achieved significant returns with a high money multiple of 3.2x and IRR of 29%. Strong dividend income from 3i Infrastructure plc and robust cash positions were noted.

Looking ahead, consensus estimates a revenue CAGR of 13.6%, reaching £7.6bn over FY 25-28. EBITDA is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 17.0% to £8.2bn with margins expanding from 98.1% to 107.2%. In addition, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 14.0% to £7.5bn. Analysts estimate an EBITDA CAGR of 4.3% and a net profit CAGR of 12.3% for Schroders plc over FY 24-27.

Robust stock returns

Over the past 12 months, the company’s stock has delivered solid returns of approximately 35.5%. In comparison, Schroders plc’s stock delivered lower returns of around 4.0% over the same period. In addition, the company declared annual dividend of £0.7, with a rate of return of 2.0% in FY 25.

3i Group is currently trading at a P/E of 6.8x, based on FY 26 estimated EPS of £6.5, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 5.9x but lower than Schroders plc’s P/E of 15.9x. The company is currently trading at EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.1x, based on FY 26 estimated EBITDA of £7.3bn, which is slightly higher than its 3-year historical average of 5.7x and that of Schroders plc (2.1x).

3i Group is largely liked by the 10 analysts who cover it; nine of them having ‘Buy’ ratings and one having a ‘Hold’ rating for an average target price of £46.5, implying 4.8% upside potential over the current market price.

Overall, 3i Group demonstrates strong financial performance and growth momentum, driven by successful investment exits and robust income from its diverse portfolio. The company’s strategic focus on private equity and infrastructure, coupled with effective risk management, positions it well for future growth. Analysts are optimistic, with the majority recommending a 'Buy' rating, reflecting confidence in 3i's ability to deliver solid returns and maintain its competitive edge in the investment sector.

However, 3i Group faces risks including portfolio concentration, market volatility, regulatory changes, sustainability and climate-related issues, financial exposures, operational challenges, and cybersecurity threats. These risks impact financial health, asset values, and strategic objectives, necessitating robust risk mitigation strategies.