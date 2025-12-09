Welcome to the earnings calendar for listed companies on December 9, 2025. Today's key announcements include results from Palo Alto Networks, Ross Stores, Fidelity National Information Services, and Ameren Corporation.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.: Annual General Meeting

Ross Stores, Inc.: Ex-dividend day

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.: Ex-dividend day

Ameren Corporation: Ex-dividend day

Open Text Corporation: Annual General Meeting

Genpact Limited: Ex-dividend day

Glacier Bancorp, Inc.: Ex-dividend day

Vail Resorts, Inc.: Annual General Meeting

Tutor Perini Corporation: Ex-dividend day

Peloton Interactive, Inc.: Annual General Meeting

Harley-Davidson, Inc.: Ex-dividend day

Insperity, Inc.: Ex-dividend day

Opera Limited: Annual General Meeting

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation: Ex-dividend day

