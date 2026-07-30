Dividend: why guaranteeing a shareholder yield is an absurdity

A CEO who commits to a yield relative to the stock price would be basing that promise on a variable he cannot control.

A listed company's payout policy is closely watched by many shareholders. More than the amount distributed, some are primarily interested in the yield delivered. But can a company really commit to such a metric ?



That is the question raised by the July Vernimmen letter. From the outset, the authors remind readers that while the company controls the amount of the dividend paid, the same is not true for the other component of yield, the share price.



A variable whose swings cannot be controlled



The latter "is set by investors based on their expectations for future earnings and cash flows, the required rate of return they demand, the value of assets and debt, etc.", the authors explain, adding that as a result "it is the investor who sets a stock's rate of return (...) and not the company or its management".



For a listed company, making a commitment in terms of yield would therefore border on the absurd. Consider a company whose share price rises on the back of numerous projects and a high return on invested capital. That company would be forced to raise its dividend sharply and sacrifice future value creation to meet its commitment. Conversely, in the event of difficulties and a steep drop in the share price, that same company could get by with a small payout to meet its commitment and, in theory, satisfy investors despite a critical situation.



In short, it is perfectly logical for an investor to set return targets for the capital he invests. By contrast, a company making commitments on that same metric looks less coherent... at least if we are talking about yield relative to the share price.



NAV rather than the share price



In practice, some companies, especially holding companies, do indeed communicate about the yield on offer. The Vernimmen letter cites Wendel and Altamir as examples, but it goes on to specify that this is not a yield relative to the share price. Here, NAV, net asset value, serves as the reference. That changes everything because NAV is an accounting value that does not depend on investors' assessment.



"A percentage of NAV is a metric that management can control, just as distributing a fraction of recurring net income (the payout ratio) is, more or less depending on the need for additional equity capital driven by the company's growth", the publication sums up, usefully reminding readers of two points: first, that yield can be calculated in various ways; second, that it can be more or less meaningful depending on how it is determined and how it is used.