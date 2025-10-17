With two weeks to go before the monetary policy meeting on October 28 and 29, two Federal Reserve governors expressed contrasting views on Thursday on the trajectory of interest rates. Stephen Miran argued for a 50bp cut this month, saying that the slowdown in the labor market and geopolitical tensions justify rapid easing. He forecasts a total of three 25bp cuts by the end of the year, for a cumulative total of 75 basis points.

Meanwhile, Christopher Waller advocated a more gradual approach, arguing that a limited reduction of 25bp would be more appropriate to avoid "rekindling inflationary pressures." He highlighted the divergent signals between strong GDP growth and the deterioration in the labor market, while mentioning the possibility of further cuts of up to 125 basis points in the event of a sharp slowdown.

Both appointed by Donald Trump, Miran and Waller illustrate the internal tensions within the FOMC as it approaches a crucial decision. This week chairman Jerome Powell acknowledged that the weakening job market could justify further monetary easing, but the partial government shutdown is depriving the Fed of several key economic indicators. The markets are almost unanimously anticipating a 25bp cut at the end of October, while the scale of future decisions remains uncertain amid economic fragility and high geopolitical uncertainty.