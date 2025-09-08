DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft's Q1 26 results showcased robust revenue growth and significant margin expansion, driven by strong performance in the Airline Catering division. The company has consistently surpassed analysts' revenue estimates, resulting in a notable stock surge following the announcement. This growth reflects the company's strategic initiatives and solid execution across its global operations.

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft is a Vienna-based premium catering and hospitality company, operating globally across three segments: Airline Catering, International Event Catering, and Restaurants, Lounges & Hotels. The company is renowned for gourmet offerings for airlines, luxury hospitality services, and high-profile event catering worldwide.

Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft has over 15,800 employees, with its operations divided into three segments: airline catering services (79.2%): to more than 60 airlines; Event catering services (13.3%); and Management of restaurants, lounges and hotels (7.5%). Geographically, the company's operations are distributed as follows: Turkey (28.2%), the United Kingdom (23.3%), the US (23.2%), Germany (9.1%), Austria (7.7%), Spain (5.1%), and other (3.4%).

Robust Q2 25 growth

Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft released its Q1 26 earnings on August 13, 2025, posting revenue of EUR611.7m, with a 10.9% y/y growth, driven primarily by continued strong growth in the Airline Catering division. EBITDA rose by 33% y/y to EUR73m, with margins expanding from 9.9% to 11.9%. Moreover, net income increased by 44% y/y to EUR26.8m.

The company has exceeded analysts' revenue estimates for seven consecutive quarters. In addition, the company's stock surged by 9.9% the day after the results were announced, reaching a high of EUR235.

Major share authorization

On July 10, 2025, DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft’s General Meeting authorized the Executive Board to acquire and sell up to 10% of the company’s share capital in treasury shares, in line with Austrian stock corporation law. This authorization, effective for 30 months, allows acquisitions on or off the stock exchange and enables use of treasury shares for employee incentive plans or as consideration in acquisitions. All transactions require Supervisory Board involvement, and share trading as a purpose is excluded, ensuring alignment with statutory limits and transparency requirements.

Improved gearing

Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft has posted a revenue CAGR of 48.3% over FY 22-25, reaching EUR2.3bn, driven primarily by stronger demand across all divisions, with the most significant contribution from Airline Catering. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 72.8%, reaching EUR227m, with margins expanding by 364bp to 9.9%. Net income increased with a CAGR of 103.3% to EUR92.4m.

Consistent growth in net income led to an increase in FCF over FY 22-25, reaching EUR89.3m from EUR51.3m, supported by robust improvement in cash inflow from operations, which rose from EUR66.5m to EUR174m. Moreover, total debt decreased from EUR522m to EUR343m in FY 25. This resulted in improved gearing, which decreased from 383.6% to 74.9%.

In comparison, Create restaurants holdings inc., a global peer, reported a revenue CAGR of 25.9% to JPY156bn in FY 25. EBITDA rose at a CAGR of 121.4% to JPY25.8bn. However, net income decreased at a CAGR of minus 1.9% to JPY5.6bn in FY 25.

Looking ahead, analysts anticipate revenue CAGR of 7.8% over FY 25-28, reaching EUR2.9bn in FY 28. In addition, analysts expect EBITDA CAGR of 11.3% to EUR362m, with margins expanding by 114bp to 12.6%. Net income is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 22.2% to EUR169m. Likewise, analysts estimate a net profit CAGR of 6.7% for Create restaurants.

Solid run in stock prices

Over the past year, the company's stock delivered robust returns of approximately 54.8%. In comparison, Create restaurants’ stock delivered returns of about 54.3% over the same period.

Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft is currently trading at a P/E of 20.9x, based on the FY 26 estimated EPS of EUR10.7, which is lower than its 3-year historical average of 24.7x and that of Create restaurants’ P/E of 56.4x. In terms of EV/EBITDA, the company is currently trading at 8.5x, based on the FY 26 estimated EBITDA of EUR297.6m, which is higher than its 3-year historical average of 8.4x.

Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft is mostly liked by analysts, with whom six having ‘Buy’ ratings, and one having ‘Hold’ rating, with an average target price of EUR243.6, implying a 8.5% upside potential from the current price.

Overall, Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft has demonstrated impressive growth and resilience, consistently exceeded revenue estimates and achieving strong financial performance across its segments. The company's strategic initiatives, including the authorization to manage treasury shares and improved gearing, position it well for future expansion.

However, Do & Co Aktiengesellschaft faces significant risks including high dependence on airline catering, inflation sensitivity, leveraged finances, currency exposure, and operational volatility. These risks impact revenue, margins, borrowing costs, and financial reporting, particularly in volatile markets like Turkey, and may necessitate further capital raising, potentially diluting shareholder value.